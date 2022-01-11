What’s Next: $GODS and Gods Unchained

Howdy Mortals!

2022 is here, and the Gods Unchained team is chomping at the bit to get the metaphorical wheel turning once again. Those who deep-dive into our content will be across a lot of this, but here’s a look at a few things that this year brings for $GODS and the game.

A quick look at last year

2021 was a year of growth for Gods Unchained. We now operate on Immutable X, a fully functional Layer 2 solution, and this has saved both us and our community millions of dollars in gas fees that would’ve otherwise been incurred on L1. We launched the $GODS token, and alongside it relaunched our play to earn systems via the reopening of The Forge. Here are a few numbers to give you an idea.

There are now over 13 million Gods Unchained NFTs out in the world, with over 65,000 unique asset holders.

Since its launch in March 2021, over $25M worth of Gods Unchained assets were traded between users on Immutable X.

In the last week of 2021, we saw over 62,000 new Gods Unchained accounts created – this is a 300% increase on numbers we were seeing pre-token launch in mid-October.

Games per month grew over 50X in 2021. To put it in perspective, in the space of one week, Gods Unchained saw over 1.7 million matches played (which was close to double the total played in the entirety of 2020).

31,210,000 $GODS tokens distributed via play to earn initiatives to the Gods Unchained community.

In January 2021, we had 1,625 Weekly Active Players. Now, in January 2022, we have over 80,000 – that’s an increase of over 4800%!

We have hearts full of gratitude for the Gods Unchained community, who continue to support us in making Gods Unchained what it is today.

What’s next?

The natural progression from the success we’ve seen is “what’s next?”. We’ve touched on the features that are coming down the pipeline before, but the start of a new year is always a good time to revisit things with a fresh perspective. Here are a few exciting things the team is currently working on getting live:

$GODS staking

Staking rewards will be distributed to all users that qualify as being active stakers. These rewards will be distributed from the Staking Rewards Pool, which consists of $GODS tokens funnelled in from acquisition actions made in the Gods Unchained store and the Forge. From as early as next week, tokens will begin seeding from those already spent in The Forge to the staking rewards pool so that when the staking goes live later in the year, the rewards pool will be stocked and ready.

Rewards will be claimable by all users who qualify at regular 7 day intervals, and will provide an amount of $GODS to each user proportional to the lowest amount held in their Immutable X account.

$GODS governance

As a recognition of those who play and hold tokens, $GODS token holders will be able to vote on token-related proposals via decentralized governance.

Proposals will include topics such as:

How to allocate token reserves

Community and Ecosystem Fund Distribution

Changes in $GODS token supply

Sponsorship or grant recipients

Shine Fusing

Last year, we launched The Forge with Plain to Meteorite fusing, meaning players have the power to change their cards from simple game assets to tradable NFTs. The next step will be working on fusing beyond Meteorite quality and into higher tiers.

More purchases with $GODS

The Gods Unchained store is the first point of contact when new NFT expansion sets enter the ecosystem. The cards from these sets are then traded between users on marketplaces that utilize Immutable X’s Layer 2 technology. Involving the $GODS token in these functions is a key factor in giving the token meaningful utility, which is why 20% of all primary sales and 20% of secondary trading fees in Gods Unchained will be paid for in $GODS.

Here’s how it will work: Purchasers will be able to choose whether they want to spend their own $GODS on a purchase to save some ETH/USD, or whether they would prefer to save their $GODS for a different use. If the user opts not to use $GODS for a payment, or doesn’t have enough tokens to cover the fee, the 20% fee will automatically be swapped on the open market.

We’re excited by this as this function not only ties $GODS to the heart of the economy, but also ensures $GODS moves sustainably through it. After a primary sale or secondary trading fee is actioned, the $GODS tokens will be moved to the staking rewards pool (mentioned above) where they will be distributed to all users that qualify as being active stakers.

Daily Play to Earn systems

The team is working on pushing live a system which rewards players with $GODS daily, with additional points earned based on the cards you’re playing with. Decks with complete Meteorite cards will earn more points, and higher shine cards even more. This system intends to keep both Core trading and fusing relevant.

Mobile release

We have an internal team designing and building this, with our first touchstone being to get a playable alpha out in 2022. Our hope is to deliver the first access to our players in the first half of this year, with a wider Alpha sometime in the second half of the year.

Expanding the game

If you were a part of the Gods Unchained world late last year, you would have noticed we ran quite a few play days so players could test out proposed balance changes to the Core Set cards. The team’s doubling down on this initiative, with the aim of getting it into your hands as soon as possible and providing a much anticipated refresh to the current meta.

For the longer run: new expansions are in the works, alongside new game functionalities, items and modes. To tie these developments all together, the team is also hard at work improving the player onboarding experience. This will make it easier for anyone and everyone to join Gods Unchained and get playing.

All in all, we hope you’re as excited as we are to get 2022 started! It’s going to be an exciting year, and we’re so happy to have you along for the journey.

See you in the Arena,

Citadel Herald